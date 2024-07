A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing on Friday, a police statement said.

The police said Aisha Cherise Chalbi was last seen in the Sliema area and frequented the Msida and Paceville areas.

Anyone who has any kind of information of Chalbi’s whereabouts should pass it on to the police, even in confidential manner, on 21 224001 / 119 or at the nearest Police Station.