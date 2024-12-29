Two years ago, the Academy of Givers was set up in response to a gap where businesses were often willing to contribute but lacked the knowledge or structured guidance to maximise their social impact.

“The organisation was inspired by the shared vision of its founding members - Inspirasia Foundation, Gasan Foundation, and Nathan Farrugia – who recognised a need for Malta to keep up with a global shift towards more effective methods of philanthropy and giving,” says Mandy Calleja, who sits on the committee.

“The Academy of Givers was launched in 2022 to bring together businesses, SMEs, startups, and the voluntary sector to collaborate on Corporate Responsibility (CR) and philanthropy. This initiative provided the first community of socially responsible business leaders and bridged the gap between philanthropists, businesses, and social and environmental organisations,” explains Calleja.

Since its establishment, the Academy has already hosted three For Impact Event and Fair editions – the Academy’s annual conference on purpose, philanthropy and corporate giving – and developed the first Giving Report in Malta to track and measure trends in corporate giving.

Based on feedback from 129 businesses and 57 Voluntary Organisations (VOs), the Giving Report examined Corporate Responsibility (CR) and donation patterns in Malta, highlighting a strong inclination among businesses towards giving that aligns closely with their values, fostering long-term positive community impact. The support received by VOs also underscored the need for strategic partnerships extending beyond financial aid, focusing on sustained collaboration for meaningful social change.

According to Calleja, the Academy’s success lies in fostering a culture of meaningful collaboration, learning, and impactful giving.

“For me, any moment when the Academy successfully connects businesses and NGOs that result in a positive impact on the community is meaningful and the Academy has had quite a successful track record in this regard not only by connecting businesses to NGOs but, by its very nature, by connecting like-minded individuals that collectively can have a far more positive impact.

“The publication of the first-ever Giving Report provided beneficial insights into the gaps in the market and the Academy is now working towards addressing such gaps to support both businesses and NGOs better to mutually meet their needs.”

With a growing membership of around 70 active business participants, the Academy of Givers serves as a dynamic forum where like-minded entities converge to learn, share experiences, and gain inspiration, a collective effort that enhances individual company strategies and contributes significantly to advancing Corporate Responsibility across the Maltese community.

“Together with their businesses, members create the most transformative aspect which is the creation of a shared culture of responsibility and inspiration, learn from each other, share best practices, and collaborate on innovative solutions for societal challenges. This initiative has fostered a mindset shift, where giving becomes more strategic, structured, and impactful in the long run,” adds Calleja.

Connections and collaborations that lead to impactful outcomes

By connecting businesses with NGOs and other social purpose organisations to drive social impact, the Academy is creating carefully curated collaborations through events where NGOs can showcase their work.

One such initiative is the “ACT for Impact” mentorship program where business leaders share their expertise to help NGO’s strengthen their capacities.

“One such instance of successful connection happened in 2023 through a mentorship between Calamatta Cuschieri, a financial services company, and a local NGO which resulted in the development of a sustainable system of financial reporting, strengthening the NGO’s capacity and financial knowledge. More recently, P Cutajar Ltd was connected to three NGOs to provide guidance and mentorship in marketing and business development.

A purpose-led organisation operates by doing the right thing for its customers, its people and the community, so giving back is the natural outcome

“Today, members have adopted more impactful CR strategies by sharing best practices, while connections made during the Impact Fair and other events continue to lead to partnerships where businesses provide strong in-kind and financial support to NGOs.”

“More importantly, companies are learning to give in a more structured way, going beyond just financial support, to leave a strong and long-lasting positive impact,” added Calleja.

And while Maltese businesses are very generous with their contributions to society and the community, Mandy notes that the biggest obstacle remains the lack of understanding of how companies can give more effectively in a way that is more closely aligned to their culture and purpose.

“When philanthropy is aligned to a company’s culture, this will make the culture of giving more meaningful to them and their people.

“This is how through the various workshops, meet-ups, events and one-on-one meetings, the Academy helps businesses understand and learn how they can give with greater impact that will both motivate and mobilise their employees, whilst impacting society more positively.”

Members creating the Academy’s future vision

As the Academy expects to keep growing its member base over the coming months, their specific needs will continue to shape the Academy’s work.

“Ultimately, it’s the members that make the Academy and we are here to serve their needs. We are constantly in touch with them, bringing them content and events that suit their particular requirements. We aim to continue strengthening the link between businesses and NGOs and to streamline these connections through an automated process,” adds Mandy.

She believes that a clear and well-defined purpose should be the driving force behind any business.

“A purpose-led organisation operates by doing the right thing for its customers, its people and the community, so giving back is the natural outcome. Whatever the nature of the business, leaving the world or the community in a better shape than when it started operating should be the ultimate objective.

“I believe that a business with a strong giving culture will be rewarded by customer loyalty. For me, the real question is why a business should develop a culture of giving. Success lies in the answer and differs from business to business.”

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.