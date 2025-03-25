Raphael Vella, Professor of Art Education at the University of Malta, and musical composer Michael Quinton talk to social anthropologist and performer Caroline Gatt.

Imagining a brighter future in an age branded as the geological era of the Anthropocene is clearly challenging. The global pandemic, quickly followed by violent conflicts and an upheaval in the so-called world order, has left many people gasping for hope that appears to be slipping away in several contemporary democracies.

Read the full feature on Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.