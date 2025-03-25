Raphael Vella, Professor of Art Education at the University of Malta, and musical composer Michael Quinton talk to social anthropologist and performer Caroline Gatt.

Imagining a brighter future in an age branded as the geological era of the Anthropocene is clearly challenging. The global pandemic, quickly followed by violent conflicts and an upheaval in the so-called world order, has left many people gasping for hope that appears to be slipping away in several contemporary democracies.

Read the full feature on Times2.