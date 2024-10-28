Gozo’s geographical identity provides a clear argument for autonomy. Separated from mainland Malta by the Gozo channel, the island has its own unique challenges and opportunities that merit specific governance closer to the people.

History has proven that Gozitans are not only resilient but also diligent and capable of self-leadership.

Consider the time of the French occupation in 1798, when Gozo secured independence from French control after just three months. Thanks to the efforts of local Gozitan leaders, Gozo declared itself independent from French rule on October 28, 1798.

This was an early example of our island’s autonomous spirit. The island’s strong tradition of leadership continued through the formation of the Gozo Civic Council in 1961, which gave Gozo its first form of self-government. Later, in 1987, the establishment of the Ministry for Gozo further consolidated our governance structures, reflecting the growing recognition of the island’s distinctiveness.

While these developments were steps in the right direction, they fall short of what Gozo truly needs. Special statuses have been granted, and the European Union recognises Gozo’s unique situation through various funds and regional programmes.

More recently, the Maltese parliament established the Standing Committee for Gozo Affairs, in 2016, which further institutionalised the island’s distinct governance needs.

However, while these efforts are well-intentioned, they risk being seen as symbolic gestures rather than a solution to Gozo’s desire for real autonomy.

Temporary solutions are not sufficient to empower the people of Gozo who require a long-term and sustainable governance framework tailored to the island’s specific realities.

Looking at other European islands with autonomous regional governments, it becomes clear that Gozo would benefit greatly from such a system. Examples like the Aaland Islands, in Finland and Sardinia, in Italy show how autonomy can help regions thrive economically, socially and culturally.

Full regional governance would allow Gozo to address its specific challenges – from tourism and environmental sustainability to infrastructure – on its own terms, with policies tailored to its residents’ needs.

We demand a future where Gozo is governed by a democratically elected regional government - Noel Formosa

Gozo’s potential is immense but it can only be fully realised through a governance model that empowers the island to make decisions locally.

There is an underlying risk that the special statuses granted to Gozo are sometimes used to placate us, rather than to empower us. We are offered concessions but not full control over our future.

Gozitans must not be made to feel content with these temporary solutions, which serve to obscure the larger issue of our lack of self-governance.

Autonomy would enable us to unlock our full potential, ensuring that the decisions shaping our island are made by those who live here and understand our unique context.

Gozo deserves more than partial measures – it deserves full and fair representation through an autonomous regional government.

As we celebrate Gozo Day today, we must reflect on our history of resilience and demand a future where Gozo is governed by a democratically elected regional government. This is not only what Gozo deserves – it is what the residents of Gozo are ready and waiting for.

As the two major political parties begin to craft their manifestos ahead of the next election, it is imperative that they clearly state their commitment to this cause. Only through autonomous regional governance can Gozo truly flourish, fulfilling its potential as a vibrant and self-sustaining island community.

Gozo has always shown leadership in the past and, now, we must continue that legacy. We, as Gozitans, must assert our right to an autonomous future and we must hear that commitment echoed by our political leaders.

Autonomy is not a privilege – it is what Gozo and its people rightfully deserve.

Noel Formosa is the mayor of San Lawrenz.