Virtual reality was once thought to be one of the most revolutionary technologies in development. However, while we have seen some practical uses for VR, there has been very little progress made on a wide scale. This is due to the poor reception it has received in certain industries as well as the high development costs that make innovation challenging.

But that’s not to say things aren’t moving forward at a steady pace. VR has incredible potential, and we are beginning to see some of the potential in 2024. Let’s take a look at the current state of VR.

Innovations on the horizon

Despite the somewhat lacklustre pace the VR industry is experiencing, there are a few interesting innovations that are underway right now or have already been released. One example is the Apple Vision Pro, which lets users interact with an interface without requiring a computer or desktop at all. You can watch videos, browse Google, and work on tasks directly through VR.

This technology is the first of its kind to be available to consumers on a wide scale, and while it may come at an extremely high price point, it is available to anyone who can afford it.

Another use-case for VR that has now become commonplace is immersive education and training. Many companies now use VR to teach new employees how to perform certain tasks without any risk. This technology is already here and is beginning to make its way around progressive, technology-positive companies.

It’s not quite there yet

While VR is being used in certain industries and has some use-cases, it has still yet to reach its true potential in 2024. Sure, you can play a casino online and connect a VR headset to have a little fun. With Apple’s glasses, you can even access a virtual interface.

However, it’s fair to say that complex VR technology is still quite far away from being accessible to all. It’s not quite there yet, and more time is needed to reduce development costs, progress the technology, and make it accessible to everyone.

Challenges and tribulations

Perhaps the main factor holding VR back is its development costs. VR accessories and applications currently cost a fortune to develop, leading to sky-high costs for consumers that put it out of reach for most of the population.

VR just isn’t that profitable as things stand right now, and that goes without mentioning the general lack of demand. This doesn’t mean that VR is never going to have its time to shine - it’s just that more research, development, and marketing is needed to make it viable.

Conclusion

VR has its fair share of challenges in front of it. However, once this technology is fully-realised, the possibilities are endless. The lukewarm reception to VR does not reflect its true value - future innovations and developments have the potential to change millions of lives.

As things stand now, VR is steadily progressing behind the scenes, just waiting for its moment to shine. It’s likely that there will be no “breakthrough” moment in VR – it will just become more commonplace over time until it's the norm. Who knows what the world will look like in a few years with VR at the helm. One thing for sure; it’s going to be interesting to find out.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.