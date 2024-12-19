In a country where politics often flirts with theatrics, some acts still manage to shock even the most seasoned observers.

Take the case of Frank Tabone, the police superintendent who oversaw the raid on Joseph Muscat’s home, left the force shortly after and has now swapped his police badge for the maduma badge as an official Nationalist Party candidate.

If this is the Nationalist Party’s idea of the rule of law, the stakes in the next election couldn’t be higher.

Superintendent Tabone wasn’t merely part of the inquiry into Malta’s former prime minister and Labour leader; he played a pivotal role in authorising and coordinating the raid, wielding both the authority of the law and the trust of the public.

As Lord Hewart famously said, “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done”.

This is the least we should expect.

Yet, here we are: Tabone now officially confirmed as a candidate for Gozo by the Nationalist Party’s executive committee. His transition from law enforcement to partisan politics should be scandalous in any functioning democracy.

The investigation into Muscat was marred by weaponised leaks to Nationalist affiliates, some thinly veiled as “journalistic sources”, others openly partisan.

On the day of the raid, Robert Aquilina, then president of Repubblika and brother to the Nationalist Party’s justice spokesperson, Karol Aquilina, illicitly obtained detailed information about the raid, including its timing.

This saga drags our politics back to the dark ages, reinforcing perceptions that justice was weaponised for political gain.

Was the raid about truth, or was it a calculated effort to humiliate and undermine a political adversary? Was it a pursuit of justice or a ploy to rally Nationalist voters?

The implications are dire. Using law enforcement as a political pawn undermines public trust in institutions meant to be neutral.

It sends a dangerous message: the justice system can be co-opted for partisan ends.

And the brazenness is astonishing. Under a Facebook post by Nationalist MP Alex Borg, Tabone himself commented: “Magħqudin flimkien għal għan wieħed!” (United together for one goal!).

This, from the officer who played a central role in the raid on Muscat’s home.

The arrogance is breathtaking.

To prevent such abuses, two critical steps are needed:

1. A revolving-doors policy: Senior police officers and prosecutors must be barred from transitioning into partisan roles, both during and immediately after their service. This ensures institutional neutrality and safeguards public trust.

2. Transparency from the Nationalist Party: The party must disclose the nature of its relationship with Tabone. Did he associate with political figures while in office? When did he express interest in joining the Nationalist Party and under what circumstances?

These questions are not trivial. They strike at the heart of whether Malta’s justice system is being exploited for partisan gain.

Without clear answers, the process remains tainted, eroding trust in both law enforcement and democracy.

Small states like Malta are particularly vulnerable to conflicts of interest due to their close-knit communities and overlapping roles in politics and civil society. This necessitates stricter regulations and independent oversight to prevent abuses of power.

But this is not just about policy. It is about principle.

When justice is used as a weapon, democracy itself is under siege.

The Nationalists’ actions have blurred the line between accountability and persecution, sending a chilling message: even if you win at the ballot box, we will find other ways to crush you.

This isn’t justice. It is a power play.

And, as recent events show, they don’t even bother hiding their hand anymore.

Malta deserves better. Our democracy deserves better.

These events are a stark reminder of the fragility of our nation. When justice becomes a tool of persecution, democracy crumbles. The line between justice and injustice has never been thinner and, if it breaks, it won’t just shatter trust in institutions. It will shatter the very soul of our nation.

Daniel Attard is a Labour MEP.