The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Tourism, including the Permanent Representation of Malta to the OSCE in Vienna, and other Public Service entities, are currently preparing to host one of the most significant international events in the country’s recent history.

The 31st meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, or OSCE, will be held in Malta next week, on December 5-6.

The meeting takes place 35 years – almost to the day – after the historic meeting between United States President George H. W. Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev on Malta’s stormy shores. Though times have changed, international relations are once again shaped by intense geopolitical rivalries and threats to European peace and security. And, once again, Malta is playing a key role as a staunch defender of dialogue in the face of seemingly unsurmountable differences and challenges.

It is doing so thanks to the tireless work of Maltese officers in the international arena, which often unfolds far from the public eye, but with great and significant impact.

In January, Malta assumed the one-year Chairpersonship of the OSCE with only three weeks’ notice. Other countries normally have years to prepare for this feat of organisation and planning. For comparison, Finland, the incoming Chair for 2025, began preparing 3 years ago. Our Public Service officers rose to the occasion with resilience, adaptability, and strong conviction in the importance of the survival of the OSCE as a vital contributor to the security and stability of our region. The Ministerial Council meeting will represent the culmination of all their work over the past year.

The foreign ministers of 57 participating States and 11 partner countries have been invited to this event, which will bring together 800 participants from across the OSCE region, at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. This logistical achievement is a testament to Malta’s ability to lead on the global stage. It is a credit to the professionalism and integrity of the Public Service officers who embraced this challenge as an opportunity to advance Malta’s commitment to diplomacy and multilateralism.

Hosting an event of this magnitude has required months of meticulous planning and seamless coordination across a wide range of sectors and government entities. The efforts of the Malta Police Force, the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection Department, Transport Malta, LESA, Infrastructure Malta, Public Works, Ambjent Malta, and the Health Services, have all been vital in preparing for this historic event.

At the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, preparations are in full swing to ensure every detail is accounted for. The venue is being transformed into a state-of-the-art conference facility fit to welcome high-level representatives and their delegations. Behind the scenes, various stakeholders are engaged in tasks ranging from catering to IT infrastructure and advanced security measures. For the 200 international journalists covering the event, a dedicated media centre is being set up to provide the necessary facilities, enabling global audiences to follow every development as Malta takes centre stage in international diplomacy.

For Maltese officers, this event embodies the ideals that public service strives to uphold: commitment, integrity, and vision. Leading these efforts are men and women whose hard work and dedication reflect the very best of our country.