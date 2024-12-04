The change we have seen in the role – and impact – of women in Maltese society since the change of government in 2013 has been remarkable. You can feel it, analyse it and highlight it socially, economically and statistically.

The empowerment of Maltese and Gozitan women has been a priority for consecutive Labour administrations, as markedly pledged in hugely successful electoral manifestos. But we would be mistaken to assume we’ve walked the whole trail and can now rest on our laurels.

In the field of local government, we have made great strides forward with every step, part of a package of measures – pledge number 971 in our ‘Malta Flimkien’ electoral manifesto aimed at incentivising the participation of women in last June’s local elections.

We had pledged more space and visibility to women in local councils, thus offering a higher and more effective profile to women at both local and national levels.

One special measure, that may have seemed trivial to some, was the proposal of better local council meeting hours for female members to be able to attend, an exercise already implemented in parliament.

One of the recommendations last April was ensuring that an analysis is carried out on the results of the June elections, with particular reference to the success or otherwise of women candidates. The analysis would further help to identify the obstacles and other factors that may obstruct women from participating in local and national elections.

Entrusted to Prof. Carmen Sammut, a renowned activist in the field of women’s participation at all levels of society, the analysis will focus on the gender mechanism put in motion in the 2022 general election and its possible adoption in local elections.

The research will form part of a package of initiatives that include the proposal for political parties to highlight the visibility of women in politics and to launch a mentoring programme for female electoral candidates. It is also being proposed that, in cases of local council co-options, these could be filled by women candidates.

The strengthening of the wide platform of local councils in Malta and Gozo will also feature in this research. Its outcomes will help provide a sensible basis for the government to be in better position to offer the tools that local councils need to further stimulate the inevitable change in an ever-evolving Maltese society.

A number of local councils are already successfully taking on this challenge in, among others, fields such as infrastructure, culture and the wellness of their communities.

As mayor of my locality, Cospicua, I learned what it takes to do it - Alison Zerafa Civelli

The issue of empowering women is also high on the European Union agenda. I’ve had the occasion at various EU fora to ask how it is that, while the level of education of women is dramatically higher than that of men, this is not reflected in boardrooms at the highest levels of entities and organisations, particularly in the private sector. Societal norms seem to dictate this situation but a change, albeit too slowly, is occurring.

Can we rebalance the scales and give society and policymakers a key role in shaping how women reach their full potential? Certainly. Policy and legislation are tools that EU member states can introduce to achieve such important goals while leading by example.

I was justifiably frank when describing the situation in Malta, reaffirming my concern over the proportion of women contesting local elections. Although a realistic number of women were elected in the last elections, they are still in the minority.

Emphasising the need for politically elected officials to understand and represent the complete diversity of our society, I referred to the hard work carried out to ensure that young people and women are actively involved in the shaping of their lives through participation and leadership of their local communities as mayors.

Local government at its roots was, after all, my own springboard into national politics. As mayor of my locality, Cospicua, I learned what it takes to do it – a passion for one’s community, sacrifice for the greater good but also the satisfaction of knowing you are making a difference in other people’s lives.

It is a unique experience that I want more and more women to share, whether it is in the boardroom or the mayoral role. Women undeniably bring something different as we seek to establish a balance in the representation of our communities.

Alison Zerafa Civelli is Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government.