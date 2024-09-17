The biggest blowouts in NFL history are a testament to the drama and unpredictability that make football so captivating. Photo: Shutterstock

When it comes to the NFL, few things capture the imagination of fans quite like a good old-fashioned blowout. The kind of game where one team just doesn’t stand a chance, where the scoreboard seems almost cruel in its unforgiving march toward history. But what exactly constitutes the biggest blowout in NFL history? That dubious honor belongs to a game so one-sided, so utterly dominating, that it has stood the test of time as the worst loss in NFL history. We’re talking about the 1940 NFL Championship Game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Redskins, where the Bears triumphed with a staggering 73-0 victory. For those who enjoy NFL prop bets, this historic game is often cited as a prime example of how unpredictable and extraordinary the outcomes can be.

Biggest blowout in NFL history ever

In the annals of professional football, the Bears-Redskins game is more than just a scoreline – it’s a story of strategy, execution, and the relentless pursuit of victory. As we dive into the details of this historic game, we’ll also explore how it compares to other notable blowouts in NFL history, including modern-era games like the New England Patriots’ 59-0 dismantling of the Tennessee Titans. Along the way, we’ll ponder what these blowouts reveal about the teams involved and the state of the league at the time. So, let’s take a journey through some of the most lopsided games ever played on the gridiron and see how the biggest blowout in NFL history stacks up.

1940 NFL Championship: Chicago Bears 73, Washington Redskins 0

December 8, 1940, is a date that will forever be etched in the minds of NFL historians and fans alike. The setting was Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C., where the Chicago Bears and the Washington Redskins faced off in the NFL Championship Game. Just three weeks earlier, the Redskins had defeated the Bears 7-3 in a regular-season game, and Washington owner George Preston Marshall reportedly taunted the Bears, calling them “crybabies” and predicting an easy victory for his team. Well, it’s safe to say that those words did not age well.

The Bears, coached by George Halas, took the field with a purpose that day, employing their revolutionary “T-formation” offense to devastating effect. From the first whistle, the game was a clinic in football execution. The Bears scored their first touchdown within minutes, and it was only the beginning of what would turn into the biggest blowout in NFL history. By halftime, the score was 28-0, and the Redskins looked shell-shocked. But the Bears weren’t done. They continued to pile on the points in the second half, eventually finishing with an unbelievable 73-0 victory.

What made this blowout so remarkable wasn’t just the score, but the way it was achieved. The Bears didn’t just dominate on offense – they were equally stifling on defense, intercepting eight passes and recovering five fumbles. The Redskins, meanwhile, could only muster 51 total yards of offense. This game wasn’t just a loss; it was a complete and utter dismantling, a performance so dominant that it remains the largest margin of victory in NFL history.

Philadelphia Eagles 64, Cincinnati Reds 0

If the Bears-Redskins game set the gold standard for blowouts, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 64-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in 1934 isn’t far behind. Played on November 11, 1934, this game remains the second-biggest blowout in NFL history. The Reds, a now-defunct team, were having a rough season, and the Eagles took full advantage of their struggles.

Philadelphia’s victory was a showcase of their offensive firepower, as they scored touchdowns in virtually every way imaginable – through the air, on the ground, and even on special teams. By halftime, the Eagles were up 34-0, and the second half was essentially a formality. The Reds, who were playing their last season before folding, were completely outmatched, and the final 64-0 scoreline reflected their futility. While this game doesn’t have the same historical significance as the Bears’ 73-0 win, it’s still a testament to the potential for lopsided outcomes in the early days of the NFL.

Cleveland Browns 62, Washington Commanders 3

Fast forward to 1954, and the Cleveland Browns were the team to beat. They proved it on November 7 of that year when they handed the Washington Commanders (then known as the Redskins) a humiliating 62-3 loss. This game was a masterclass in how to exploit an opponent’s weaknesses, as the Browns dominated every facet of the game.

The Browns, led by legendary coach Paul Brown and quarterback Otto Graham, were already a powerhouse, having won multiple championships in the All-America Football Conference before joining the NFL. In this game, they showcased their dominance by jumping out to a 34-0 lead by halftime. Washington had no answers, and the Browns continued to pile on the points in the second half. By the time the final whistle blew, Cleveland had secured the third-largest blowout in NFL history, further cementing their legacy as one of the greatest teams of their era.

Los Angeles Rams 59, Atlanta Falcons 0

The modern era of the NFL has also seen its fair share of blowouts, including the Los Angeles Rams’ 59-0 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons on December 4, 1976. The Rams, who were in the midst of a dominant season, took full advantage of a Falcons team that was clearly out of its depth.

Led by quarterback Pat Haden, the Rams scored early and often, putting up 35 points in the first half alone. The Falcons, meanwhile, were completely stymied by the Rams’ defense, which forced seven turnovers and held Atlanta to just 81 total yards. This game remains the largest shutout victory in Rams history and one of the worst losses in NFL history for the Falcons. It’s also a reminder that in the NFL, sometimes everything can go right for one team and disastrously wrong for the other.

New England Patriots 59, Tennessee Titans 0

Speaking of the modern era, few teams have been as dominant as the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick. That dominance was on full display on October 18, 2009, when the Patriots delivered a 59-0 beatdown to the Tennessee Titans. Played in a snowstorm at Gillette Stadium, this game was a perfect storm—literally and figuratively—for the Patriots.

Quarterback Tom Brady was in rare form, throwing for five touchdowns in the second quarter alone, a record for the most touchdown passes in a single quarter. The Titans, on the other hand, were utterly lost in the snow, managing just 186 total yards and turning the ball over five times. By halftime, the score was 45-0, and the second half was more of the same, as the Patriots added two more touchdowns to complete the rout. This game remains the largest shutout in Patriots history and one of the worst losses in NFL history for the Titans.

Seattle Seahawks 58, Arizona Cardinals 0

Finally, we come to one of the most recent blowouts in NFL history: the Seattle Seahawks’ 58-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on December 9, 2012. This game was a perfect example of what can happen when a team hits its stride at just the right time.

The Seahawks, led by rookie quarterback Russell Wilson, were in the midst of a late-season surge that would eventually carry them to the playoffs. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were struggling mightily, and their woes were on full display in this game. Seattle’s defense was suffocating, forcing eight turnovers and holding Arizona to just 154 total yards. On offense, the Seahawks were equally dominant, with Wilson throwing three touchdown passes and Marshawn Lynch rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown. By the time the dust settled, the Seahawks had secured the sixth-largest blowout in NFL history and the worst loss in NFL history for the Cardinals.

Conclusion

Blowouts are a part of football, a reminder that on any given Sunday (or Saturday, or Thursday, or Monday), one team can utterly overwhelm another. Whether it’s the historic 73-0 demolition of the Washington Redskins by the Chicago Bears in 1940 or the more recent 59-0 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans by the New England Patriots, these games stand out in NFL history as examples of what happens when everything goes right for one team and disastrously wrong for the other. For fans, these games are a mix of awe and pity – a chance to witness history, even if it comes at the expense of a team that just couldn’t keep up. As we look back on these blowouts, they serve as a reminder of the unpredictable, often brutal nature of the NFL, where the line between victory and defeat can be as thin as a play call, a turnover, or even the weather.

Whether you’re placing NFL prop bets or simply a fan of the game, the biggest blowouts in NFL history are a testament to the drama and unpredictability that make football so captivating.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/