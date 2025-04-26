From the opening moments of the new Disney+ series The Stolen Girl, you could be forgiven for thinking that you’ve happened upon a Scandi-noir crime drama.

From the air, we follow a dark Volvo estate driving a dusty road through a tree-lined mountainous landscape. The palette is cool and desaturated, the music underpinned by a distorted electronic buzz. After the sound of a zip, light picks out the face of a child who seems to have been transported in the cramped and claustrophobic boot of the Volvo, that emblem of (Scandinavian) family road safety. “Who are you?” the child asks.

Read the full story on Times2.