The 2004 film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story lovingly and humorously satirizes both the sports entertainment industry and underdog sports dramas. One of the film’s central jokes is that a national dodgeball tournament is covered and televised by a lesser-known sports channel, ESPN 8: The Ocho. The joke was based on the fact that ESPN had become such a gargantuan presence in the world of sports that a dodgeball tournament would only be aired in a primetime spot on the channel if it was on its eighth offshoot channel. It was a funny and memorable gag in the film, but some two decades later, that joke has become far less far-fetched and far more a fundamental part of the modern sports landscape.

There is a palpable global love for blockbuster sports, with massive events showcasing football, basketball, tennis, and soccer drawing millions of viewers from across the globe. The success of these vast sporting events has led to the addition of numerous channels, including ESPN, featuring an increasingly varied spectrum of sports. There has been a growing appreciation for lesser-known sports, with many of them making their way into the spotlight like Dodgeball parodied twenty years ago. You can bet on any sport now because so many fringe sports have recently been afforded the limelight.

The rise of niche sports

Sports like kabaddi, padel, and futsal have gained traction internationally, specifically because audiences have gradually been exposed to them. While cultural influences and community engagement are undeniably huge factors in driving popularity in each region, exposure is what allows something to take off on such a grand scale.

Baseball, football, and soccer are fantastic sports, but their popularity and industrialization stem from their storied histories. Audiences have grown familiar with these sports for decades, making them feel established and standard.

Spotlight on international competitions

Over the last several years, global events like the Olympics and World Games have introduced audiences to increasingly unique sports, intriguing them and whetting their appetites for more. The success stories of athletes from these smaller disciplines help inspire future generations and forge emotional connections between the audience and the sport.

Many people tune into football games on a near-religious basis because they have skin in the game, either in the form of a team they are emotionally invested in or as a bet they’ve placed. This level of connection drives popularity, and by spotlighting personal and individual tales of triumph within these niche sports, international competitions help to foster a wider acceptance of and excitement for them.

The role of technology in boosting visibility

Another element in exposing more fans internationally to these lesser-known sports is the increased presence of technology and social media. Because of streaming services and sports packages, sports fans have a wider variety of options and tastes than ever before. To best illustrate the differences between the sports world in 2004, which was solely reliant upon cable television channels, and the sports world in 2025, which has so many different platform options that they’re nigh impossible to count, is that ESPN 8: The Ocho is no longer just a fictional channel, but a real-world programming block regularly featured on ESPN and for their subscribers.

Diversity in sports

Celebrating the spectrum of variety across the sports world is beautiful and encourages fans to explore beyond the mainstream. This benefits everyone and brings further legitimacy and value to these fringe sports. In turn, it can inspire younger generations to pursue athletic careers playing these sports, turning them into pillars of the sports world in the same way that tried-and-true sports like football, baseball, and soccer have.

