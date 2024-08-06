In its continuous efforts towards making stamp-collecting more popular among young and old, the Gozo Philatelic Society has set up another thematic exhibition at the Xewkija windmill.

Committee members Jesmond Borg, Anthony Grech and Mark Poulton are offering glimpses from their personal collections related to saints.

The exhibition, however, is not just about stamps. The showcase treating the visit to Gozo by St John Paul II in 1990, not only features a full range of items produced at the time, but also newspapers covering the momentous event.

Some of the items in the exhibition.

The society has accumulated quite a substantial collection of cards and covers since its foundation a quarter of a century ago. Thus it found no difficulty to present a good cross-section showing saints with a strong following in Gozo. Titular statues from Għajnsielem, Għarb, Kerċem, Nadur, San Lawrenz, Xewkija, Żebbuġ and the Cathedral are among those on display. Others are St Ursula and the Franciscan Conventuals’ Immaculate Conception.

Both stamp and folklore aficionados, and the public, are invited visit the exhibition during August. Entrance is free.

The Xewkija Windmill was restored through EU funding.