Wiki Loves Monuments, the world’s largest photography competition, is once again considering 10 images from Malta this year.

The competition brings together photographers from around the world to take stunning pictures of monumental cultural heritage to be shared on Wikipedia.

Wiki Loves Monuments 2024 is the 15th edition of this photograph competition, with participants from 53 countries. Wikimedia Community Malta introduced the photo contest locally in 2016.

Throughout September, 481 images of built cultural heritage were submitted from Malta by 59 competitors. This year’s list of eligible monuments includes 37 new entries to the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands.

St Mary Magdalene Chapel in Dingli Photographer: Matthew Benn CC-BY-SA Scroll right to see other finalists. Mellieħa parish church under a full moon. Photo: Marika Caruana CC-BY-SA The Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. Photo: MemMinquxa CC-BY-SA Fireworks over the Mellieħa parish church and town. Photo: Matthew Benn CC-BY-SA Fort Delimara. Photo: Joseph Amodio CC-BY-SA St Elmo Bridge, Valletta. Photo: Paul Ellul CC-BY-SA Rotunda of Mosta, aerial shot during Santa Marija festa. Photo: Wverbraeken CC-BY-SA Cittadella, Gozo. Photo: Christian Formosa CC-BY-SA The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu in Gozo. Photo: Jasmin Kalini CC-BY-SA

The top 10 images from Malta were selected by an international panel of judges through Wikimedia Community Malta, composed of experts within the fields of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia. The finalists were announced during the Malta Book Festival at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on Saturday November 8, 2024.

Prizes for the 2024 edition of Wiki Loves Monuments in Malta are partly funded through a grant from the Wikimedia Foundation.

The first prize is €400 worth of photographic equipment and/or services from PhotoCity of South Street, Valletta, the second and third prize are €300 and €200 respectively worth of books published by Midesea, Kite Group and Merlin Publishers. The fourth to tenth prize receive a goody bag each containing custom-made Wiki Loves Monuments mementos from Wikimedia Community Malta.

The photos are intended primarily to illustrate articles on Wikipedia. However, they are freely available under a Creative Commons licence for use elsewhere, along with appropriate attribution.

In 2023, a photo of the Ricasoli breakwater placed 11th in global Wiki Loves Monuments, out of a total of 218,726 uploaded images by 4,702 participants from 46 countries This was the highest-ever Maltese ranking in world's biggest photo contest.

The global contest results will be announced in early 2025.

Through a collaboration with Wikimedia Community Malta, the Times of Malta will soon be releasing a number of images from its photo archives through Wikimedia Commons.

We will also be offering a series of Wikipedia editing workshops, which are free and open for participation by anyone. Register your interest in these Wikipedia editing workshops at www.wikimalta.org/timesofmalta