The Coast Road is by far the road where the authorities issue most tickets, including for contraventions snapped by speed cameras, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said in reply to parliamentary questions on Monday.

Asked to list the top 10 streets in as far as the number of tickets issued, the minister gave the following information:

Coast Road: Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq – Pembroke 13,748 tickets

Attard: Triq in-Nutar Zarb - 6,920

St Julians: Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (Regional Road) - 5,825

Birkirkara: Triq Dun Karm Birkirkara Bypass - 5,712

Gudja: Malta International Airport - 4,188

Żejtun: Triq tal-Barrani - 3,790

Għaxaq Dawret Ħal Għaxaq (By Pass) - 2,999

Żebbuġ Triq l-Imdina - 2,909

Sliema Ix-Xatt (Seafront) 2,855

Sliema Tower Road - 2,843

The Coast Road also yielded the biggest number of tickets in the first quarter of this year at 2,369, followed by the Birkirkara Bypass 2,144, Mosta's Triq il- Kostituzzjoni 2,118, the Regional Road, 1912, Attard between Mdina Road and Valletta Road 1,727, Attard Triq in-Nutar Briffa 1,262, Żejtun Triq tal-Barrani 1151, Żebbuġ Triq l-Imdina 1,131, Qormi Triq l-Imdina 836 and Birkirkara Triq l-Esportaturi, Mrieħel, 788.

The minister was replying to questions by Jerome Caruana Cilia (PN).