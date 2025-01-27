The health authorities on Monday issued a warning about an electronic cigarette which they said could lead to an accidental consumption of a high dose of nicotine.

The cigarette - by Vape Roc Star - is a 32K puffs dual tank with a 32ml capacity and a 50mg/ml concentration.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the product must not be consumed because it contains an excessive volume of liquid that contains nicotine at a high concentration.

This can lead to the accidental consumption of a high dose of nicotine.

Nicotine is acutely toxic and can endanger the safety of the user, especially if the product comes into contact with the skin or is ingested, it said.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt