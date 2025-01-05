Three people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following a two-car collision on the Birkirkara bypass.

The collision was reported at around 7am and involved a Honda Fit and Suzuki Swift.

A 72-year-old man driving the Honda and his 66-year-old female passenger, both from Iklin, had to be extracted from the vehicle with the help of Civil Protection Department officials.

Both those victims, as well as the 28-year-old male from Żebbuġ who was driving the Suzuki, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

No details about their medical conditions were available at the time of writing. 

