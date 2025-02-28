Three people who threatened journalists outside the law courts will be charged on Friday, police said.

On Wednesday evening, journalists and camerapersons were “filmed, threatened and followed”, the Institute of Maltese Journalists reported on Thursday.

The reporters were about to cover the arraignment of four men arrested in connection with a drugs heist from an army barracks.

ONE News journalist threatened and insulted outside court. Video: ONE News

ONE News, whose reporters were among those targeted, subsequently released footage of the incident. The news outlet reported that the aggressors were relatives of some of the accused.

"I'm going to take a photo of you, and then if you show my brother I'll f*ck up your entire family," one person claiming to be a family member of one of the accused said at one stage.

ONE News editor Josef Caruana confirmed to Times of Malta he had filed a police report on Thursday morning. Two of the broadcaster's journalists and a cameraman were threatened, he said.

The IĠM condemned the aggressors and demanded that the police take action.