Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Triq Għajn Dwieli on Friday night that also damaged three parked cars.

The incident in Paola was reported to the police at around 10.30pm, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta. The road leading to Cottonera was temporarily closed as a result.

It involved a Renault Captur driven by 34-year-old Kalkara man and BMW 525 driven by a male 39-year-old from Birkirkara.

The driver of the Renault was slightly injured in the incident while the BMW driver was taken to hospital but discharged with no injuries.

A 24-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay who was riding in the BMW’s passenger seat was also taken to hospital for treatment. No information about her medical condition was available at the time of publication but she is not in any danger, the police said.