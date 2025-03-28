Times of Malta assistant editor Mark Laurence Zammit is among a number of speakers at Friday evening’s TEDx being staged at the University of Malta.

He will examine the place of spirituality in modern life.

Organised by KSU, Tedx University of Malta: From Matter to Mind is expected to be a thought-provoking discussion exploring how experiences shape identity, resilience and personal growth.

The event will bring together a varied line-up of speakers, each offering unique insights into the forces that shape our lives and the choices we make.

Inspired by the philosophical concept of Chryssipus’ cylinder, which explores the interplay between external forces and personal agency, this event will challenge audiences to reflect on how we navigate life’s complexities and transform along the way.

From resilience in the face of adversity to the evolution of healthcare, from the realities of war reporting to the role of spirituality in a fast-paced world, TEDx University of Malta will provide a platform for profound conversations and fresh perspectives.

Among the distinguished speakers taking the stage is Lorinda Mamo, a designer and writer who turned personal hardship into a mission of hope and creativity. Marisa Xuereb, economist and former President of The Malta Chamber, will explore the mindset required to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.

Award-winning photojournalist René Rossignaud will share his experiences covering conflict zones, offering a rare glimpse beyond the headlines.

In the field of medicine, Prof. Simon Attard Montalto will delve into the evolution of healthcare and its implications for the future.

Academic and activist Prof. Maria Pisani will challenge conventional notions of identity and inclusion in a rapidly changing world.

TEDx University of Malta is a public event.