A Broadcasting Authority survey has confirmed Times of Malta as the country's favourite news site.

The authority said on Wednesday that 62% of all individuals who prefer local news sites for local news mentioned timesofmalta.com, making it Malta's favoured website for local news across all age groups and genders.

61.4% had shown a preference for timesofmalta.com in the last survey in August.

While television was the preferred source for local news by 48% of all Maltese residents, those who preferred to get their news online increased by 9% to 27%, the BA said.

16% preferred Facebook and 5% opted for radio for their news.

Times of Malta also ranked as the fourth most popular for watching Maltese programmes/audiovisual content online. Facebook was top at 93%. 67% also mentioned YouTube, 53% Instagram, 43% used timesofmalta.com and 38% cited Lovin Malta, according to the BA survey.

As for Preferred Programme Online/Audiovisual Content, Jon Mallia Podcasts recorded 14.2% of all online viewers. Lovin Malta interviews/features were preferred by 11.8% and Times of Malta (Mark Lawrence Zammit) interviews/features were preferred by 11.1% of online viewers.

The survey found that TVM is the most followed TV station at 33.5%.

Foreign TV stations came second, followed by NET TV in third with 18.4% and ONE TV came fourth with 15.3%.

TVM was the preferred source of news for 48% TV viewers , followed by NET TV at 28% and ONE at 23%.

The most followed TV stations according to the BA survey. (Survey was made in July).

ONE Radio was the most followed radio station, with 14.3%, followed by Calypso 101.8 with 12% of preferences and NET FM with 11.7%.

The BA survey in full can be accessed below.