A Broadcasting Authority survey has confirmed Times of Malta as the country's favourite news site.

The authority said on Wednesday that 62% of all individuals who prefer local news sites for local news mentioned timesofmalta.com, making it Malta's favoured website for local news across all age groups and genders.

61.4% had shown a preference for timesofmalta.com in the last survey in August.

While television was the preferred source for local news by 48% of all Maltese residents, those who preferred to get their news online increased by 9% to 27%, the BA said.

16% preferred Facebook and 5% opted for radio for their news. 

Times of Malta also ranked as the fourth most popular for watching Maltese programmes/audiovisual content online. Facebook was top at 93%.  67% also mentioned YouTube, 53% Instagram, 43% used timesofmalta.com and 38% cited Lovin Malta, according to the BA survey.

As for Preferred Programme Online/Audiovisual Content, Jon Mallia Podcasts recorded 14.2% of all online viewers. Lovin Malta interviews/features were preferred by 11.8% and Times of Malta (Mark Lawrence Zammit) interviews/features were preferred by 11.1% of online viewers.

The survey found that TVM is the most followed TV station at 33.5%.

Foreign TV stations came second, followed by NET TV in third with 18.4% and ONE TV came fourth with 15.3%.

TVM was the preferred source of news for 48% TV viewers , followed by NET TV at 28% and ONE at 23%.

The most followed TV stations according to the BA survey. (Survey was made in July).The most followed TV stations according to the BA survey. (Survey was made in July).

ONE Radio was the most followed radio station, with 14.3%, followed by Calypso 101.8 with 12% of preferences and NET FM with 11.7%.

The BA survey in full can be accessed below.

