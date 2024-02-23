Three of the four matches from GFA Division One ended goalless, while Għajnsielem scored the only goals of the weekend so there were no changes in the top half of the standings.

Għajnsielem moved out of the red zone while bottom-placed Oratory Youths bridged the gap from fellow relegation rivals Xagħra United by a point.

League leaders and champions Nadur Youngsters were held to a goalless draw by Kerċem Ajax so that the former missed an opportunity to regain a five-point lead over their closest rivals, while Kerċem failed to improve their position in the standings.

The match between Nadur and Kerċem was well-contested, and the outcome remained uncertain until the final whistle.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com