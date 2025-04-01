The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with how children as young as 12 have had their faces superimposed onto the bodies of naked girls or were ‘undressed’ by people using deepfake-generating apps.

Deborah Vassallo, coordinator of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services’ Be Smart Online internet safety project, said the organisation had received the first report of deepfake naked images six months ago. There have been three other cases since.

The newspaper also reports that a €16.5 million tender to lease a building for a rehabilitation hospital has been issued by the government. The tender is for the lease for of a “self-contained building” to house a rehabilitation hospital for Karin Grech.

The Malta Independent lead with comments by Robert Aquilina, representative of Fondazione Falcone in Malta, ahead of Wednesday’s protest, where seven civil society organisations plan to protest to controversial plans to reform magisterial inquiries.

L-orizzont lead with how Malta celebrated Freedom Day celebrations. It also reported the 94 birthday of Peace Lab founder Fr Dionysius Mintoff.

In-Nazzjon leads with how many have casted doubt on the new set of measures Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced to tackle Malta’s chronic traffic congestion.