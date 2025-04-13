The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with comments by a drug squad police inspector that traffickers are preying on drug mules by falsely claiming that Malta’s cannabis laws make smuggling low risk, but victims of this deception could face up to 18 years in prison.

The newspaper also reports that students’ history curriculum and textbooks in schools will have to be updated now that a significant archaeological discovery pushed back Maltese history by at least 1,000 years.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes comments by William Spiteri - the new Chamber of Commerce president - who reiterated that the public sector should downsize and upskill workers.

The Independent also refers to comments by PL Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Alex Agius Saliba that allegations against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat "will collapse".

Malta Today and Illum lead with survey results showing that the PL has increased its lead over the PL from 12,000 votes in February to 24,000 votes in April.

il-Mument leads with the PN's reaction to the government's proposed 2050 Vision and the party's proposals to ensure sustainable growth.

It-Torċa leads with a teaser for an article on Donald Trump's trade war, while in a separate piece, it claims Magistrate Gabriella Vella is aspiring to become a judge.

Kullħadd leads with news that DBRS Morningstar confirmed an A rating for Malta.