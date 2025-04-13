The cousin of murdered teen Lisa Maria Zahra claimed late on Saturday that her convicted killer had been granted prison leave multiple times and is an expecting father.

Lisa Maria, 15, was killed at Dingli Cliffs in 2014 by her drama teacher Erin Tanti, who, in 2019 pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Tanti was handed a 20-year prison sentence.

Without mentioning Tanti by name, on Saturday, Lisa Maria's cousin Winston J Zahra expressed disbelief through a social media post Facebook that the convicted man had been "granted prison leave on a number of occasions.

"While serving his sentence, he wasn’t just let out - he met a young woman, who is now pregnant with his child! How does this happen under supposed supervision," Zahra asked, claiming that a "media personality" had facilitated the process.

"What kind of system do we have that protects the killer while ignoring the safety of wider society and the lifelong pain he caused the family? This isn’t justice. It’s a shocking disgrace and an insult to the memory of my cousin, whose life was stolen from her by this same man."

Sources close to prison confirmed with Times of Malta that the woman Tanti is allegedly in a relationship with is pregnant. It remains unclear, however, whether she was impregnated through an intimate, physical, sexual encounter or by artificial insemination or other fertility treatment.

Questions have meanwhile been sent to the prison director about Zahra's claims.

Zahra believes the authorities need to review this system and cautioned against comments about reforming prisoners.

"Unless you have experienced a loss at the hands of someone like this, then please don’t bother.

"I am all for prisoner reform in cases that involve certain crimes. But this wasn’t some petty crime - it was the murder of a 15-year-old girl by a person who had the duty of care to keep her away from harm," he added.

Inmates rehabilitation

According to a recent National Audit Office report tabled in parliament, having a job outside prison while serving a sentence could greatly help with inmates' rehabilitation and reintegration into society and the Correctional Services Agency should therefore take steps to increase job opportunities inside and outside the facility.

Only four prison inmates are currently assigned a job outside the facility.

According to prison authorities, the low number of placements was due to legal restrictions governing prison leave and they were pushing for legislative amendments in this regard.

Lisa Maria Zahra's murder

Lisa Maria Zahra and Erin Tanti had been discovered at the bottom of Dingli cliffs on March 19, 2014.

The former drama teacher was accused of wilful homicide as well as of having assisted his teenage student in committing suicide.

The man was also accused of having defiled the underage girl at the time when he was her teacher.

Tanti had filed a last-minute admission to receive a mitigation in punishment just before his trial by jury was due to start.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, who had presided over the case, handed down a 20-year, six-month sentence.