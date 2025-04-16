The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Hungarian bank touted as the frontrunner to take over from HSBC in Malta was turned down as a client by HSBC last year, citing “reputational risk”.

The newspaper separately publishes data showing that domestic violence reports have more than doubled over the past 10 years.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to news that the US embassy in Malta could close as a result of proposed US State Department cuts.

Both the Independent and MaltaToday report that, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, a reform of the human rights convention is not on Malta's agenda for the Council of Europe presidency.

MaltaToday also reports that the St Paul's Bay council has warned against "savage" development in Xemxija.

In-Nazzjon similarly reports about Borg's comments on the Prime Minister's proposal to reform the human rights convention. It also publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who is urging for an economic vision that has the least possible impact on employers and employees.

L-orizzont reports about the upcoming Council of Europe presidency, while, in a separate piece, the newspaper refers to the appointment of two new magistrates: Tanya Sammut and Monica Borg Galea.