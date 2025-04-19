Times of Malta leads with comments from geophysicist Matthew Agius that while the tremor that rattled Malta on Thursday night was “rare”, it is not the first, and that while unlikely, aftershocks could not be ruled out.

The newspaper separately reports that a man accused of causing his partner and mother of their three children to fear violence, after he allegedly threatened to cut her up and eat her for dinner, is pleading not guilty.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to news that APS bank has withdrawn from the bidding process for acquiring HSBC Malta. It separately reports on the tremor that struck close to Malta on Thursday, placing the epicentre seven kilometres east of Comino.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story about the impact of drug use, hearing from a from a mother whose son died, while also giving prominence to a televised charity marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares.

L-orizzont reports that more food couriers have joined the General Workers’ Union while also featuring two photos; one marking an increase in the number of bus journeys per day following and the other relaying a message of hope.