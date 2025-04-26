These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with events in court during day two of the trial of men accused of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia and shooting lawyer Carmel Chircop dead. The alleged suppliers obtained three bombs, the court was told.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a paramedic’s desperate scramble to move tables and chairs out of the way to get a man suffering a heart attack in Gozo’s St George’s Square the medical attention he needed.

The Malta Independent leads with a preview of the funeral of the late Pope Francis, writing world leaders are converging in Rome.

It also reports that the European Commission’s case against Malta’s golden passport scheme is to be decided next week.

L-Orizzont writes that Pope Francis’ funeral will be held today.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its entire front page to the pope’s funeral, with a photo of a long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the pope in St Peter’s Square.