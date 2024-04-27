These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that two workers were grievously hurt when they fell through the collapsed roof of a property in Floriana.

The newspaper also reports on a Siġġiewi housing block that already has 99 registered residents despite still being unfinished – something the PN believes is intended to boost Labour’s vote in the town in June council elections.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of the Floriana roof collapse which injured two. The newspaper also gives prominence to news that a farmer was killed by a bull in Gudja and plans to establish a local cancer research centre.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that the PN is taking legal action to force address changes related to the Siġġiewi social housing block to be reversed.

L-Orizzont leads with news that APS Bank is offering special pension schemes for union members. The newspaper also gives prominence to a government announcement of plans to establish a €10 million infrastructural fund for local councils.