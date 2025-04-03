The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent both report that a controversial bill which limits the people's right to request the holding of magisterial inquiries was approved by parliament on Wednesday.

Both also report on how Joseph Muscat’s iPhone was reset weeks before police raided his home and seized it, a court heard on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Wednesday said the government had committed a crime against democracy when it pushed through parliament a bill removing the people's ability to seek magisterial inquiries, and when it also approved a motion censuring a member of the Opposition.

L-orizzont reports on the motion censuring a member of the Opposition, while, in a separate piece, it reports that lawyer Jason Azzopardi tried speaking to court experts and the police before officers raided Muscat's house.