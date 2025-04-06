The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that there has been a surge in interest in home security systems following a spate of burglaries where residents were at home.

The Malta Independent on Sunday features remarks by President Myriam Spiteri Debono on why, in terms of the constitution, she has to sign the bill on reforms to magisterial inquiries. The newspaper also reviews the new measures to reduce congestion on the roads.

MaltaToday says Malta's response to the new US trade tariffs has been unclear and tepid. It also says Malta has the lowest cancer mortality rate in the EU.

Illum also takes up the US tariffs issue, saying Dowty and ST may be the most affected.

KullĦadd features remarks by a woman grateful for the new leave offered by the government to mothers who lose a baby.

It-Torċa says an Irish court expert in the Vitals magisterial inquiry was a lifeguard nine months previously.

Il-Mument says Bernard Grech has called for a strong reaction to the US tariffs.