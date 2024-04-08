The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that activists on both sides of the abortion debate have not supported a suggestion by the president that the issue should be decided by referendum.

The newspaper also reports that 118 persons are on the sex offenders register. 13 were added last year.

The Malta Independent reports that a planning application has been filed for the Gutenberg printing press between Għaxaq and Sta Luċija to be turned into a shopping complex.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech guaranteeing a better environment in Malta's towns and villages. It also says a prisoner has decided to go on hunger strike to protest over worsening conditions at the Corradino facility.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying government measures to beat inflation have started to bear fruit. It also reports that three-quarters of the population of Malta use social media.