The following are the front page stories in Maltese newspapers on Thursday.

The Times of Malta leads with comment from Edward Scicluna, who spoke about the decision to temporarily step aside while also insisting that he is still the governor of the Central Bank.

Separately, the newspaper also leads with the story of Nicky Sansone, a terminally ill woman given weeks to live who decided to throw a party to celebrate her life, while she is still alive.

The Malta Independent's main story is a statement from civil society group Repubblika, which said that Edward Scicluna's wages while he is suspended from the role of governor should be paid by the Prime Minister's own salary.

It also carries a statement from the Malta Chamber of Commerce which called for increased enforcement and transparency when it comes to the employment of third-country nationals.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how a faction of Labour politicians who favour Joseph Muscat are planning to "take over" the party in September.

It also reports on an interview Bernard Grech gave on Wednesday in which he said that Robert Abela is failing the country.

l-orrizont leads with a story from the Gozo Tourism Association which published a survey that said more than half of Gozitan tourism operators have seen a drop in revenue in the first half of the year.

It also reports on comments from the Prime Minister, who said that Edward Scicluna "showed integrity" when he chose to step aside.