The following are the front page stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with cab company Bolt blaming higher prices for rides on the government's decision to clamp down on issuing new work permits for third-country nationals seeking employment in this industry.

They said that fewer available drivers coupled with increased demand have lead to longer periods of surge pricing.

Reporting from court, the newspaper also says that former minister Chris Cardona has been summoned to testify in proceedings against Joseph Muscat in the hospitals deal.

The Malta Independent's leading story is about an ongoing inquiry into the death of a prisoner, who was found in a pool of blood at the Mount Carmel forensic unit, where he was being detained, last month.

It also features a statement from the Prime Minister, who said that Edward Scicluna will remain on half-pay while suspended from his role as governor of the Central Bank.

In-Nazzjon also featured Scicluna's half-pay and the death of an inmate at Mount Carmel on its front page. It separately also reports on the resignation of Aleander Balzan, one of Robert Abela's policy consultants, from his post at the office of the prime minister.

l-orizzont's main story is how inflation in July is expected to drop to 2.3%.

It also reports on how a man was beaten within an inch of his life after he discovered an acquaintance on a gay dating app.

The newspaper also carries a report on how Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has opened legal proceedings against the judge currently investigating his wife.