The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news on how two women testified in a human trafficking case about how they worked as prostitutes in Malta after being flown into the country from South America.

It separately reports that a helpline to report problems on construction sites was contacted more than 1,000 times in its first two weeks.

The Malta Independent similarly reports about the human trafficking case.

Both the Independent and In-Nazzjon report on the PN's opposition to the appointment of George Gregory as the new CEO of Malta Enterprise. The PN is insisting his appointment is “untenable” after a report linked him to the controversial Vitals Global Healthcare deal, while the government defended the appointment.

In-Nazzjon also reports that the PN is backing a call for an independent inquiry into the death of murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi at the hands of her ex-partner.

L-orizzont carries an article about a court case in which a woman who was stabbed by a stranger on a St Julian’s beach earlier this month recalled the “terrifying look” on her aggressor’s face as she testified about the incident.

Separately, the newspaper reports that inflation was recorded at 2.3% in July.