The following are the front page stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The Times of Malta leads with a story on how the country is under pressure to change its nominee for European Commissioner, who was previously announced as Glenn Micallef, the prime minister's former head of secretariat.

The government is reportedly under pressure from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to nominate a woman instead or keep commissioner Helena Dalli on for a second term instead.

It separately reports on a horror crash in Żebbuġ in which a 40-year-old Indian national was killed in a head-on collision.

Malta saw three road fatalities on Tuesday, with a 77-year-old female pedestrian dying after being hit by a truck in Qormi and a 33-year-old Colombian woman dying late at night in Rabat in a motorcycle crash.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and l-Orrizzont all covered yesterday's first two road fatalities on their front pages.

Malta Today's print editions leads with a story on how Norma Saliba reportedly has the prime minister's backing to take on the role of Labour Party president, however, she still faces an uphill battle, as delegates have a history of going against the leader's preferred choice.

It separately reports on new legislation that has forbidden direct contact between zoo visitors and wild animals unless these interactions are expressly approved by the regulator.

L-Orizzont also carried a front-page story about the new zoo regulations.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on the Social Policy Ministry announcing that it is launching an inquiry to investigate the professional support murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi received before she died.

This comes after her friends and her lawyer said that Ghirxi felt she was discouraged from taking a risk assessment.

In-Nazzjon also carried a a press release from two of its shadow minister who accused the government of being negligent on its cybersecurity policy and urged it to resolve the situation of three "white hat hacker" students who are still under police investigation after they exposed a security flaw in a local app.