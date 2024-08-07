The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The Times of Malta leads with an expose on fleet company officials, who employ drivers that offer services to companies like Bolt, who were filmed telling prospective employees that they could potentially earn €10,000 a month, all while paying just €150 in taxes.

It separately reports on Jason Micallef's decision to bow out of the race for the Labour Party's deputy leader for party affairs, potentially paving the way for MEP Alex Agius Saliba to take the post.

This was also carried as the main story on the Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon.

The Independent and l-orrizzont also report on the Church in Malta's annual financial report, which performed better than expected last year and saw its deficit narrow dramatically.

L-orrizzont separately reports on the death of a man who went missing in Għadira Bay yesterday, as well as the Labour Party marking the birth anniversary of Dom Mintoff