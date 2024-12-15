The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how Semen Kuksov, a Russian man who ran a “professional banking service for criminals across the world” is set to be stripped of his Maltese citizenship.

The newspaper also gives prominence to how 43-year-old Andres Leonardo Gamboa Duran allegedly chopped up a dead man’s body, stuffed the parts into a suitcase and then dumped it at sea. He is pleading not guilty to criminal charges.

MaltaToday leads with an interview with Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg and how she will release a White Paper for public consultation on euthanasia.

It also reports how Independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola attended a European Democrats congress in Brussels earlier this month and told delegates about the formation of a new centrist political party in Malta.

The Malta Independent leads with an interview with Labour MEP Thomas Bajada who called for a “bottom-up” approach towards politics and how he acknowledged the public’s frustration towards traditional politics. It also quotes John Ebejer, a Senior lecturer at the University of Malta who said Malta must invest in modern trams to improve the country’s public transport.

Illum reports the “strange” attack on Joe Giglio, the same day former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi was charged with filming in court.

KullĦadd leads with an interview with Labour Party CEO Leonid McKay on how the Labour Party’s focus is on supporting the Maltese and Gozitan families.

Il-Mument devotes its front page to how Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri allegedly admits to taking responsibility for the mooring of the Mġarr Port, and how his wife, Deborah Camilleri, is responsible for Transport Malta in Gozo.