The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an investigation by the data commissioner into the allegedly negligent disposal of sensitive documents by Labour MP Katya De Giovanni. Documents which ended up in the street are usually stored in a secure place for up to 10 years.

The newspaper also reports that Malta spent €200,000 to unsuccessfully defend finch trapping in EU courts.

The Malta Independent reports that 16 local councils are in financial trouble because of mounting debts.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the reported squandering of public funds by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri. It also says ministers are uncomfortable with Facebook remarks by Robert Abela about wanting a change in the procedure of magisterial inquiries.

l-orizzont says a policeman is under investigation for leaking information. It also reports that the government will make another payment to low income families this weekend.