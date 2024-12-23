The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports a record number of children at the YMCA shelter. It also reports that Gospel singer Physienne Brincat has been cleared of hate speech in comments about disability and sin.

The Malta Independent leads with remarks by Alfred Sant that the state should take over and develop Fort Chambray as a national project. It also reports Audit Office criticism of the fact that the EuroPride parade went over budget by €2m.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the life of a woman who will attend the Caritas Christmas day lunch for lonely people. She said loneliness was worse than being hungry.

l-orizzont says the prime minister met the elderly at St Vincent de Paul Home and said every elderly person deserved the best quality of life.