The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an incident in Zabbar which saw a car being accidentally driven into a crowd of people at an open market.

It also reports about a network of informants, CCTV cameras and motion sensors in Gozo that is monitoring the activities of the Malta Ranger Unit in what appears to be a concerted effort to undermine efforts to tackle illegal practices.

The Malta Independent on Sunday devotes its front page to a review of the main events of 2024 while Illum looks at public personalities who fared better or worse in the year that is coming to an end.

MaltaToday in another review calls 2024 A Year of Disruption, while Il-Mument, says 2024 ushered in new hope.

It-Torċa says the government is aiming for a more sustainable economy offering a better quality of life.

KullĦadd says road safety remains a priority for the authorities.