The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a wrap-up of the OSCE ministerial council meeting in Malta, which closed with the announcement of a highly anticipated leadership package and tributes to Malta's work as chair of the organisation over the past year.

The newspaper also separately reports that Marzia Maatouk, the 24-year-old fugitive who was found dead in Libya six months ago, died suffocated, according to her family.

The Malta Independent also reports on the OSCE leadership package, while in a separate piece, it reports on the MCAST collective agreement clash between the government and the college.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by the teachers' union about the MCAST saga, with MUT claiming the government was manipulating the public.

The newspaper also reports that the government was trying to take credit for its organ donation 'opt-out' proposal.

L-orizzont publishes comments by OSCE chair Ian Borg who on Friday noted that Malta's neutrality was key in reaching an agreement among the ministerial council members.

It meanwhile refers to a statement by the government which on Friday insisted that it prioritised the interests of MCAST students and lecturers.