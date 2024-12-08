The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an article on how the Russian foreign minister’s controversial speech at a meeting in Malta last Thursday was described by diplomatic sources as “posturing” against a backdrop of unease among the Russian delegation.

The newspaper also publishes anecdotes revealed in the new book Karmenu. Il-Verità, Xejn Anqas Mill-Verità (The Truth, Nothing But the Truth) in which 24 individuals who knew and worked with Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici share memories, experiences and reflections.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with comments by Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said that the reopening of an animal hospital has been delayed because of a lack of agreement with the Opposition.

Separately, it publishes comments by JRS' Beth Cachia who told the newspaper that aggressive immigration control was being turned into a "public spectacle" to make the public believe that refugees are criminals.

Malta Today leads with news that former ministry spokesperson Nigel Vella and Labour Birkirkara councillor Yana Borg Debono Grech have both been promised by Castille a co-option to fill a single vacant seat in parliament.

The newspaper also reports that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), widely celebrated for its investigative journalism, faces questions over a lack of independence due to extensive funding and influence from the United States government.