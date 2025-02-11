The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report that Malta has slipped to its worst ranking in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index.

Times of Malta also highlights an opinion piece by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil that government reforms of magisterial inquiries will breach EU laws.

Also on the reforms, the Independent quotes the Chamber of Commerce saying they leave much to be desired in the quest for justice.

The Chamber's comments form the top story in In-Nazzjon, which also reports that the lyrics of Malta Eurovision song Kant are a call for inclusivity. The newspaper also reports on the Archbishop's comments on hope during the feast of St Paul.

l-orizzont leads with an account by the mother of a severely injured traffic accident victim. She said that she learnt to always fight for what she believed in.