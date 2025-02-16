The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with poll results showing that the Labour Party would win 51.5% of the total vote, some 6.5% more than PN, if an election were to be held tomorrow.

Separately, the newspaper publishes comments by the parents of a motorcyclist who was killed in a horror crash with an unpermitted skip. They tell the newspaper they have been left in the dark, with the authorities failing to provide updates or press charges two months later.

Malta Today publishes different poll results showing the Labour Party has managed to claw back lost ground - ahead of the Nationalist Party by 11,613 votes.

It separately publishes an interview with ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon who has voiced disagreement with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s disparaging comments over a prison report that flagged abuse by former director Alex Dalli.

The Illum similarly reports MaltaToday's poll results on its front page, while it also reports that the appeal’s Court has rejected Pilatus Bank's appeal against the €4,975,500 administrative penalty imposed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit in 2021.

The Malta Independent on Sunday meanwhile publishes comments by academics who agree with the proposal of reducing the number of Members of Parliament.

The newspaper also publishes comments by PN MP Claudette Buttigieg who said Robert Abela got an F for Malta and failed the country when it ranked 65th on the Transparency International CPI rank.

It-Torċa claims that a forensic accountant who oversaw the Vitals inquiry has attacked the credibility of magistrate Gabriella Vella.

In a separate piece the newspaper reports that there has been widespread agreement over the principles of the government's proposed labour migration policy.