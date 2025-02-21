The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that parents of young children treated at Mater Dei Hospital were wrongly billed after being informed by staff that the state would no longer cover their treatment.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà has asked the Independent Police Complaints Board to investigate unspecified "insinuations" that followed the acquittal of Christian Borg over an apparent oversight by the prosecution.

The Malta Independent also reports on the Force's investigation, while in another front page article it reports that the brother of a man charged with a 2017 murder told a trial on Thursday he had cleaned blood off his sibling's car seat on the day of the incident as he was in a state of panic.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who told a conference on Thursday the party will continue striving for social justice.

L-orizzont publishes comments by Robert Abela about the role of Maltese ambassadors in improving the country's prosperity. The newspaper also reports that firefighters were called to St Paul's Bay on Thursday morning to put out a fire that broke out in a penthouse on Triq San Pawl.