The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says the European Court of Justice has ruled that Malta’s second-hand vehicle taxation system was in breach of EU law as cars purchased from other member states are taxed more heavily compared to domestic cars.

In another story, the newspaper says a 41-year-old man was sentenced to 34 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murder of Victor McKeon in a Santa Luċija apartment four years ago.

The Malta Independent leads with Moviment Graffitti's calls for plans for a new junction in Paceville to be sent back to the drawing board.

L-Orizzont also leads with the 34-year prison sentence given to Samir Almiri for the Santa Luċija murder.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that social justice is not a subject but a reality.