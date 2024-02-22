A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 34 years imprisonment on Thursday after pleading guilty to the murder of Victor McKeon in a Sta Luċija apartment four years ago.

Samir Almiri, 34, a Libyan national who used to live with the victim, was extradited from Morocco to face trial and pleaded guilty after a plea bargain.

McKeon, 62, was found lying on the bathroom floor covered head to toe in garbage bags. He had a deep laceration on his head probably caused by a sharp and pointed instrument and died from suffocation. His body was identified through DNA testing.

Lawyer Daniel Attard assisted the accused.