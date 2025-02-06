The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

All newspapers report the death of Mgr Victor Grech who passed away on Wednesday aged 95.

Times of Malta leads with news that Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech and others all pleaded not guilty to a raft of serious criminal charges linked to the Electrogas power station project on Wednesday.

The newspaper also reports that the company that runs Malta's bottle recycling scheme registered a loss of €1.31 million in 2023 and does not rule out further increases in fees to be able to balance its books.

The Malta Independent separately publishes a call by a group of civil society organisations for the resignation of the home affairs minister following shocking findings by the Ombudsman about conditions in Corradino Prison during Alex Dalli's tenure.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that the Opposition is to move a motion in parliament next week demanding government action to curb the cost of living.

L-orizzont also reports that Mosta residents benefitting from the Home Ownership Scheme will soon become homeowners.