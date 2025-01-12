The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers. 

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Former Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) director Ram Tumuluri walked away from Malta with a €10.5 million golden handshake despite Steward Healthcare accusing him of fraud. The newspaper also reports on anger as a directive by the MAM doctors' union stopped patient transfers to private hospitals from Mater Dei's hard-pressed emergency department. 

The Malta Independent on Sunday looks back at five years of Robert Abela at the helm. MaltaToday does the same. MT describes Abela as a master of crisis, bogged down by continuity and corruption.  In a second front page story MT features a hospital director's remarks about the 'hell' in Gaza, particularly for children. 

Illum, KullĦadd, Il-Mument and It-Torċa also feature an analysis of Robert Abela's first five years. 

Illum also reports that Abela is confident of winning the next general election. 

Il-Mument says Robert Abela's five years as prime minister have been a failure. 

 

 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.