The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Former Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) director Ram Tumuluri walked away from Malta with a €10.5 million golden handshake despite Steward Healthcare accusing him of fraud. The newspaper also reports on anger as a directive by the MAM doctors' union stopped patient transfers to private hospitals from Mater Dei's hard-pressed emergency department.

The Malta Independent on Sunday looks back at five years of Robert Abela at the helm. MaltaToday does the same. MT describes Abela as a master of crisis, bogged down by continuity and corruption. In a second front page story MT features a hospital director's remarks about the 'hell' in Gaza, particularly for children.

Illum, KullĦadd, Il-Mument and It-Torċa also feature an analysis of Robert Abela's first five years.

Illum also reports that Abela is confident of winning the next general election.

Il-Mument says Robert Abela's five years as prime minister have been a failure.