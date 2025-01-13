The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the government will be protecting civil service and government entity workers from being taken to court in their personal capacity.

The newspaper also reports that today’s Maltese childbearing generation needs to have at least three children for the population to increase, a process that would take at least 60 years.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also report on Abela's announcement that the government will be protecting civil service and entity workers.

The Independent meanwhile also reports that on Sunday, private healthcare providers expressed concern about directives issued by the Medical Association of Malta.

Separately orizzont reports that throughout 2024, the Malta Records registered 100 new records.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech on Sunday, who told PN supporters that Robert Abela was celebrating five years of corruption, scandals and U-turns.